Liz Truss announced her resignation as leader of the Conservative party, with a new PM set to take over by Friday, October 28. Truss will remain in charge until her successor is chosen, with Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt the two favourites to replace the outgoing PM.

Truss’ short lived tenure in office after she replaced Boris Johnson was marred by economic chaos following the former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini budget’. News of the resignation has left readers calling for a general election and describing the situation as a ‘shambles’.

We asked readers if they preferred a general election over another Tory leadership contest to decide who the next PM should be. Here’s what you said:

Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister after just 44 days

Mandy Cook said: “General Election. They’ve made the country a laughing stock.”

Gav Smith believes the next Prime Minister needs to be democratically voted in. He commented: “About time a prime minister was actually voted in by the public, rather than several walk ins without a democratic vote”

Lee Boyack added: “General election is needed .... this party is a complete farce”

Ken Henderson said: “Worst Conservative party in living memory.”

Bob Price thinks a general election is unlikely. He said: “They're not going to call for a GE, they’ll get wiped out, with or without Boris. As was seen yesterday they can still, by whatever means, command a majority in the House”

Stuart Oliver said: “There should be a GE now, but there won't be. The tories will put party before country as they always do.”

Calls for a general election have also been echoed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. In a statement, he said: “The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people.