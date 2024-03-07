Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside's two MPs and the leader of the Council have reacted to yesterday's (Wednesday, March 6) Spring Budget.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered the Spring Budget in the House of Commons, in which he announced a national insurance cut, a tax on vape products, revealed plans to make a new child benefit system and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Osborne, the Member of Parliament for Jarrow, stated that the Budget does nothing for the constituents that she represents and called for a General Election.

Speaking after yesterday's Budget, she said: "Today's Spring Budget does nothing for my constituents of Jarrow and nothing for the North of England.

"My constituents are dealing with huge rises in living costs, energy and food bills whilst their wages have stagnated, businesses are going under and more than a third of children in Jarrow live in poverty and public services are on their knees.

"Instead of tackling any of this, we saw yet another budget for the rich.

South Shields Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Chancellor's flagship announcement of another cut to national insurance will benefit the very richest 12 times more than the lowest paid and it will be funded by yet another raid on public services budgets when they are already cut to the bone with NHS waiting lists reaching new highs, schools crumble and social housing crisis.

"For 14 years now, consecutive Conservative Governments have failed this country.

"The Chancellor can't even convince his own MP's that this is a good budget - the UK is worse off under the Tories. Nothing Hunt said today changes that.

"We have the highest tax burden since the Second World War and the lowest wage growth since the Napoleonic War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The public won’t be fooled by this Government's spin, there’s no budget giveaway for the lowest paid. They’ll be substantially worse off.

"I hope this will be the last Budget delivered by this failing chaotic Government.

"It's time they called a General Election and let us fix the mess they have made."

Emma Lewell-Buck, the Member of Parliament for South Shields, echoed Kate's sentiments that the Budget does little to help people in the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She commented: "We have the highest tax burden in 70 years and the worst fall in living standards since records began.

"The people of South Shields haven’t forgotten the facts, and the Chancellor's Budget does little to help them.

"The £100m North East devolution package is a drop in the ocean compared to our region's GDP.

"Whilst the Chancellor allocated London's Canary Wharf double the amount of funding than our whole region.

"This tells you all you need to know about 'Levelling-Up'."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, welcomed the North East's devolution deal but also stated that the government has failed to deliver on previous promises.

She added: “Of course we are delighted with the Chancellor’s announcement for the North East Devolution Trailblazer deal we’ve worked so hard as Leaders and Elected Mayor to bring forward.

“As part of that, the investment to enable development of a North East film studio just over the border in Sunderland will be a huge boost to South Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It also includes a commitment for the North East and Government to work together to focus on our vital coastal communities.

"Today’s announcement will help us to do more and is rightful recognition that we are better placed to identify the priorities for our region.

“The Chancellor’s promise of high growth and high wages is nothing new, but the government have yet to deliver on that promise.

“People at home want to know if they will be better off overall and the stark reality is that despite the 2p cut to National Insurance, the overall tax burden will rise for most families given that thresholds for national insurance and income tax continue to be frozen in cash terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn’t a great deal for business overall with a lack of help for small businesses, particularly in hospitality, which is so important to our economy, apart from a small increase in the VAT threshold."

"As I say time and time again, it isn’t so much about what is in the budget but what is missing. Nothing to tackle huge issues like adult and children’s social care spend.