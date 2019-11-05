'Totally inadequate' - What readers said about Government's planned benefits and pension rises

Are you in receipt of Universal Credit? Picture: PA.

The Government confirmed over the weekend that the freeze will stop as planned next year, with Universal Credit due to rise by 1.7% in line with inflation.

Some have been critical of the plan – saying the increase will only “keep pace” with rising prices, meaning there will be no improvement in families’ living standards.

This is what readers had to say on social media.

Richard Purdom: “1.7% a big help? A family getting £200 a week will get an extra £3.50 which won't cover inflation. That's without the inflationary cuts they've had the last few years.”

Alan Collings: “They give you in it in one hand, and take it back with the other, so no one really benefits at all. Do they?”

Julie Kelly: “Wish I had never heard of universal credit.”

Graham S Dale: “The money will go up but I bet sanctions tighten too.”

Dawn Hume: “The money for most people having to claim this is totally inadequate.”

Jacki Thew: “Me and my husband now disabled worked 82 years between us I recently I had 10 weeks off work ... not entitled to one single penny.”

Joan Davison: “I would be happy if they cut the tax they take off my pension.”

Paige Wilkinson: “Bring our old system back!”

Gareth Marchant: “Every little bit helps but only 1.7% will not cover the rising cost of living.”

Andie Rowley Gardner: “It’s just not good enough!”

Kimberley Jo Drummond: “They put universal credit up and then rent will go up and the rest of the bills so what’s the point.”

Christine Powell: “Austerity was always a political choice never a necessity.”

Joe Bellerby: “When I was on UC I was getting £317.82 a month, under this it'll go up to £323.22, its nowhere near enough when you're looking for work and trying to pay for basics.”