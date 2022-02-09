Town Hall chiefs pay tribute to South Tyneside councillor Rob Dix after his sad death

Councillor Rob Dix passed away on Tuesday, February 8. He was elected as the Labour Councillor for Harton in 1999 and served the ward right up until death.

Leader of South Tyneside Council, Councillor Tracey Dixon, said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Councillor Rob Dix who has been taken far too soon.

“He leaves a huge void in my life both personally and professionally. He, and his smile, will be missed very much.

Councillor Dix passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

“Rob made a huge contribution to South Tyneside. He was a strong, loyal and decent man who always fought for what was right.

“He was a caring and passionate individual who worked hard to do the best for people. He always fought for what he believed in and had strong moral values.

“Rob was a highly respected and popular member of South Tyneside Council who cared passionately about the Harton area he represented and the entire borough.

“He was committed to making a difference to the lives of local residents and making a difference in his community. He will be remembered with great respect.

“Our hearts go out to Rob’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay added: "My ward colleague Councillor Dix was devoted to his community and his passing is a tragic loss. It was a privilege to work side by side with him for the last decade on ward issues, getting to the heart of the things that mattered to local people.

"Our thoughts are with his wife Karen, his family and friends.”

In a statement, the local authority said: “As Chair of the Overview and Scrutiny Committee he steered the scrutiny function in the Council. He was successful in ensuring that health services were held to account when developing services such as maternity services, paediatric services and end of life care. He also co-chaired the South Tyneside, Sunderland and Durham Joint Health Scrutiny Committee to ensure that the residents of South Tyneside’s needs were met by robustly challenging decision makers and twice referring matters to the Secretary of state for Health.”

The borough flag will be flown at half-mast at South Shields Town Hall as a mark of respect, and will stay in place until after Cllr Dix’s funeral.

