Town Hall Rich List shows the top earners at South Tyneside Council in 2023/24

Thirteen members of staff at South Tyneside Council were paid a combined total of more than £1.7million last year.

The latest figures from the TaxPayers’ Alliance Town Hall Rich List have revealed the top earners in local authorities across the UK for 2023/24.

In South Tyneside, 13 senior workers received salaries of more than £100,000.

Alongside pension contributions, the total amount that the group of top earners received throughout 2023/24 was £1,719,215.

According to the report, Jonathan Tew, the chief executive of South Tyneside Council, was the highest earner at the council last year, receiving a total of £210,133 - £176,386 in salary and £33,727 in pension contributions.

The next highest earner was the interim director of children’s services, with a salary of £132,763, plus pension contributions of £25,493, meaning a total of £158,256.

South Shields Town Hall. | National World

A full breakdown of the report in South Tyneside is as follows:

Chief executive : Salary of £176,386, pension contribution of £33,727 - totalling £210,113.

: Salary of £176,386, pension contribution of £33,727 - totalling £210,113. Interim director of children’s services : Salary of £132,763, pension contributions of £25,493 - totalling £158,256.

: Salary of £132,763, pension contributions of £25,493 - totalling £158,256. Director of business and resources : Salary of £131,357, pension contributions of £26,009 - totalling £157,366.

: Salary of £131,357, pension contributions of £26,009 - totalling £157,366. Director of adult social care : Salary of £124,558, pension contributions of £23,436 - totalling £147,994.

: Salary of £124,558, pension contributions of £23,436 - totalling £147,994. Director of governance and corporate affairs : Salary of £118,746, pension contributions of £23,512 - totalling £142,258.

: Salary of £118,746, pension contributions of £23,512 - totalling £142,258. Director of regeneration and environment : Salary of £118,891, pension contributions of £21,702 - totalling £140,593.

: Salary of £118,891, pension contributions of £21,702 - totalling £140,593. Undisclosed position : Salary of: £132,500 - totalling £132,500.

: Salary of: £132,500 - totalling £132,500. Director of public health : Salary of £100,134, pension contributions of £17,501 - totalling £117,635

: Salary of £100,134, pension contributions of £17,501 - totalling £117,635 Undisclosed position : Salary of £102,500 - totalling £102,500.

: Salary of £102,500 - totalling £102,500. Undisclosed position : Salary of £102,500 - totalling £102,500.

: Salary of £102,500 - totalling £102,500. Undisclosed position : Salary of £102,500 - totalling £102,500.

: Salary of £102,500 - totalling £102,500. Undisclosed position : Salary of £102,500 - totalling £102,500.

: Salary of £102,500 - totalling £102,500. Undisclosed position: Salary of £102,500 - totalling £102,500.

Nationally, the 2025 Town Hall Rich List has found that a record 3,906 officials received more than £100,000, with 1,092 of them receiving over £150,000 - another record.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “It’s a record breaking year in many respects for taxpayers as the country hurtles towards a record tax burden, all while the public sector continues to feather its nest.

“As our latest town hall rich list demonstrates, the number of council staff with six-figure remuneration packages has surged at the same time that services are being slashed and council tax is being hiked above inflation.

“Local residents can look up their own authority in our list and judge the quality of services and their council tax bill against the pay packets of their council bosses.”

You can view the full data by visiting: https://www.taxpayersalliance.com/town_hall_rich_list_2025.

