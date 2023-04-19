Town Hall Rich List shows the top earners at South Tyneside Council last year

Latest figures from the TaxPayers’ Alliance Town Hall Rich List have revealed the top earners in local authorities across the UK for 2021/22.

In South Tyneside, two senior workers received salaries of more than £100,000, with four given more than £90,000 and another two earning a salary of more than £80,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside pension contributions, the total amount that the group of top earners received throughout 2021/22 was £942,953.

South Shields Town Hall.

According to the report, the director of business and resources was the highest earner at the council last year, receiving a total of £149,587 - £125,023 in salary and £24,564 in pension contributions.

The chief executive was the next highest earner, with a salary of £108,720, plus pension contributions of £21,180, meaning a total of £129,900 was paid out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further six positions were recorded to have received a total between £105,549 and £113,668.

Nationally, the data found that the number of officials receiving more than £100,000 was 2,759, with 721 getting over £150,000.

In South Tyneside, the number of top earners has remained the same from 2020/21 to 2021/22; however, the amount that they were paid as a collective has risen from around £870,000 to over £940,000.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, commented: “Taxpayers facing record council tax rises want to be sure they are getting value for money from their local authority leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many authorities continue with extremely generous pay and perks, including bonuses and golden goodbyes, while local people are facing a financial squeeze.

“Residents can use these figures to hold their local town hall bosses to account.”

According to the report, the local authority to pay out the highest amount in the UK in terms of bonuses and performance-related pay was Newcastle City Council, with its director of public health receiving a bonus of £36,192.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle City Council has clarified to NationalWorld that the bonus paid to the director of public health was not an expense of the council.

It was paid through a contractual entitlement to the previous postholder through the Clinical Excellence Awards scheme.

Northumberland County Council is the local authority in the North East with the most employees to receive more than £100,000 for the third year running.

The second highest UK-wide remuneration package was received by Sunderland’s executive director of neighbourhoods, with £573,550 paid out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has contacted South Tyneside Council for a comment.