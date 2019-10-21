We asked if people across South Tyneside believed Brexit will still happen in the wake of Super Saturday.

In the aftermath of Super Saturday, which saw MPs back a motion to delay the meaningful vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, we asked if Gazette readers believe the UK’s exit from the European Union will still happen.

The results of our question showed 52% of people thought it would still go ahead, with the remainder believing it would not.

In the EU referendum vote nationally, the same percentage backed a withdrawal from the union.

Among those to have their say was Chris Stanton, who said: “I think it will happen and will be the worst decision made in British history.

“Self-harm of huge dimension.”

Mark Toal added: “It has to happen, you have to implement the outcome of the vote.”

Susan Mountain agreed: “It has to.

“Whether you like it or not we voted for Brexit.”

Tracy Helgy Beaton gave her view.

She said: “No, because the MPs will keep vetoing it hoping in the end that we give up and stay in.

“It’s a disgrace.

“The people voted to leave and they are doing everything to make us stay.

“The people won’t forget this.”

Kath Morrison said: “We need to get on with it, the vote was taken and it needs to be honoured.”

Paul Coverley wrote: “It has to, democracy in this country is finished if it doesn't.”

Many voiced frustration with the impact the process has had on the country’s politics.

Michelle Fisher said: “Not sure if it will happen.

“The divide it has caused to this country and the hate I see on both sides is disgusting.

“I voted to remain by the way.”

Mark Kirkwood said; “No, because no matter what the deal is they will not agree as they don't want to leave and all this bs about giving the public the vote on the deal.