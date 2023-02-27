Ward surgery to take place this Saturday at Sutton Hall for Cleadon Park residents.

It has been announced by South Tyneside Council that a ward surgery will take place this Saturday, March 4 at Sutton Hall for residents of the Cleadon Park and Harton Moor areas.

Councillors Jim Foreman, Alex Donaldson and Susan Traynor who represent the Cleadon Park ward will be holding the surgery at Sutton Hall for residents of the Cleadon Park and Harton Moor areas.

The residents of the areas are invited to the surgery to discuss any problems or concerns they have with the councillors Jim, Alex and Susan at the social club venue located on Prince Edward Road in South Shields.

Sutton Hall on Prince Edward Road, South Shields

The surgery will be held for one hour this Saturday between 10am and 11am. However, those who cannot attend but wish to speak with a councillor can contact them directly, by phone or email.

Councillor Jim Foreman can be contacted by telephone at 427 0072, or by email at [email protected], Councillor Alex Donaldson can be contacted by telephone at 455 4842 or by email at [email protected] and Councillor Susan Traynor can be contacted by telephone at 454 0249 or by email at [email protected]

Messages for councillors can also be received by the Member's Support Section which is based at the Town Hall in South Shields. To contact the Member's Support Section, please contact them by telephone at 424 7320.