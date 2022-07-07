Watch as South Tyneside residents react to Boris Johnson’s decision to resign

It sets in motion a process which will see him leave his position as Prime Minister by the early autumn, although there’s mounting pressure for him to go earlier.

Mr Johnson finally confirmed his decision to stand down on this morning (Thursday, July 7) after more than 50 MPs, including members of his cabinet, resigned from their positions and many of his closest allies told him to go.

It was a situation which many felt left him with “no choice” but to relinquish his leadership.

Retired South Tyneside lecturer Anthony Milburn, 74, said: “He persistently lied and I’m please to see him go. He brought both his party and the country into disrepute.”

Edna Cato, 80, added: “I’m just happy he has gone as I think he has been no good at all. He has been dishonest.”

It was a sentiment shared by auxiliary nurse Lynsey Kram, 46, who said: “He has let a lot of people down. I don’t think he was ever fit for office. There have been too many lies.”

Many were keen to stress the positives of his premiership, but ultimately felt he had to go and believe his legacy will be one of scandal.

Retired fabrication manager Neil Black, 65, said: “I think he had to go because at the end of the day his position had become untenable. He got us through Brexit, he did a good job with Covid and we’ve led from the front regarding the war in Ukraine.

"However some of his decision making regarding partygate and the situation with Chris Pincher has been his downfall and the final nail in his coffin.”

Retired army serviceman Brian Johnson, 72, said: “I think it’s the best decision he has ever made. He has lied and if you get caught lying there’s no way back.”

Both men felt calls for a General Election were unwarranted and cited a number of potential candidates to take over governance of both the Tory Party and the country.

Neil added: “The last thing we need is a General Election. There’s still work to be done with the situation in the country. There are a number of people in the frame to take over including Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Brian, who said: “I think Rishi Sunak should be the next prime minister. He’s shown himself to be a brilliant talker, he doesn’t panic at anything and he has led.

"We don’t need a General Election. There’s lots going on and so lets get someone appointed.”

However a number of residents believed it should now be the choice of the electorate.

Anthony Milburn said: “I’m a Labour man and so I can’t see anyone who would be a good leader and I believe we should give the people the choice.”

Retired fitter Oliver Johnson, 78, added: “I don’t think the Conservative Party should have been elected in the first place. I think there should be a General Election and I’d like Labour to get back in.”

