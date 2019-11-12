Woman who posted social media image depicting Theresa May with gun to head wins Labour Jarrow nomination

The General Election takes place on December 12.

Kate Osborne has been selected as the party’s official candidate in the Jarrow constituency – despite 27 other female candidates nationwide urging Labour bosses not to choose her.

Ms Osborne encountered party anger after it emerged she posted an image of former Prime Minister Mrs May with a gun to her head online during the 2017 General Election campaign.

While there is also thought to be opposition to her selection within the Jarrow Constituency Labour Party, the party confirmed on Tuesday, November 12, that she has been chosen as their official candidate for the Thursday, December 12 poll.

Ms Osborne is aiming to succeed Stephen Hepburn – who is banned from representing Labour as he is currently suspended while historic sexual harassment claims are investigated.

A Labour source said: “Kate has lived in the area for 30 years. And, given the circumstances in which this seat became available, it’s right that Labour’s candidate is a woman.

“The panel’s decision was unanimous and the panel included CLP and regional representation.

“Kate has worked for Royal Mail for 25 years, she’s a councillor, and a self-identifying LGBT+ woman and an active campaigner for LGBT+ rights.

“She deleted the parody image of Theresa May two years ago when concerns about it were first raised and has fully apologised.”

Ms Osborne also apologised over the weekend, saying: “I shared an image on social media of a film parody poster making light of Theresa May’s forced and robotic statements about her 'strong and stable government' in the run up to the 2017 general election.

“I unreservedly apologise for having shared this image. As a woman, I am extremely concerned about the abuse and threats that women in politics face and if elected I will work with colleagues to challenge misogyny, hate and division in politics and beyond.”