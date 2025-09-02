Popular Boldon hotel set to undergo impressive transformation

A popular Boldon hotel is set for a rebrand.

The Clarion Hotel, based at the Boldon Business Park, just off Witney Way, is set to undergo a major transformation ahead of a rebrand.

Local residents had expressed their concerns to National World over bookings being unavailable for the Boldon hotel from September 14; however, it has been confirmed that the venue is set to become a Holiday Inn.

The Clarion Hotel, in Boldon, is set to undergo a huge transformation. | Google Maps

Due to this, refurbishment work is already underway at the hotel - with the Clarion receiving an “open lobby refurb” to ensure that it adheres to IHG Hotels & Resorts’ brand standards.

The work also includes things like painting and decorating, as well as rearranging the restaurant and bar area.

Boldon Fitness, the heath club at the hotel, confirmed earlier this year that whilst the hotel is undergoing a rebrand, the team, expected service, and more, will remain the same for members of the public.

Boldon Park, which operates events at the hotel, will also continue to deliver events that are very popular with the local community at the venue - with the added bonus of the refurbished facilities.

The General Manager of the hotel has confirmed that venue will go live as a Holiday Inn on Monday, September 15.

More details can be found at: https://www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels/gb/en/boldon/nclbl/hoteldetail.