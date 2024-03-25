Popular County Durham hotel launches autumn booking for grand marquee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular County Durham hotel which is known for hosting large scale events and celebrations have launched bookings in their Grand Marquee.

Hardwick Hotel, which is located in Sedgefield, County Durham, has released a number of dates taking place in the Autumn, for those looking to book a special occasion ahead of time.

While Hardwick Hotel has a number of versatile function rooms, their Grand Marquee is a wide space with the “wow factor”, suitable for weddings, conferences, exhibitions and much more.

The Grand Marquee holds up to 1500 guests, seated at round tables. The Grand Marquee which is erected each Autumn already hosts the Hardwick Hotel’s sell-out Oyster Festival and other popular events.

This year, Hardwick Hotel has added additional dates to ensure they can accommodate those hoping to host a special event in the large, beautiful space.

The Grand Marquee comes with a private bar, cloakroom, toilets, garden area and free parking. Catering can be included courtesy of Ramside Estates, which the hotel is part of.

Sales manager at Hardwick Hall Hotel, Helen Attley, said: “Our Grand Marquee is such a great space, with absolutely endless possibilities in terms of what it can be used for.

“The people and organisations that use it come back year on year, which is why we’re delighted that this time round we’re able to extend its availability and give other event organisers or anyone wanting to create an impressive occasion, the chance to use it.”

Hardwick Hotel's Grand Marquee

Hardwick Hotel also offers a range of rooms including the three bedroom celebration suite, which features a rooftop terrace and hot tub. The hotel is also home to dining options including the acclaimed Rib Room Steakhouse and Grill.