Powerhouse Gym, on North Street in South Shields, is set to relocate in the coming months; however members need not worry as it isn’t moving very far.

The new site will be based above Ristorante Bravi, right across the street from where it is now, with access to the gym available just off the North Street car park.

The relocation will see almost £100,000 invested into the business, as work has been carried at the new location to make space for a CrossFit area, a martial arts area and all the gym equipment, of which around 90% will be brand new.

Rhys Iles, owner of Powerhouse Gym South Shields, has told the Gazette what can be expected from the new gym when it opens at the start of next year.

Powerhouse Gym, on North Street in South Shields, is set to relocate. Photo: Google Maps.

He said: “Our current building is set to be demolished as part of the new South Tyneside College plans but as we are only moving across the road, it will be great for us.

“It means that we will be right on the doorstep for all the students at the College when it opens.

“There is close to £100,000 being invested in the new gym so it will be a massive improvement on what we currently offer.

“Around 90% of the equipment at the new location will be brand new, so it will all be state-of-the-art.

“It is going to be a much better site for us, a lot of work has been going on to make sure we can have a CrossFit area, space for martial arts training and then room for all the equipment.

“When I took over the current gym, I basically inherited the venue which already had the layout that it does now but this will be a blank canvas to work with.

“So far, everything is going to plan and it is looking like we will be open from January 1 but I’d open next week if I could, I’m really looking forward to it.”