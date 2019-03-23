Popular South Shields cafe boarded up after 'unforeseen events'

A popular South Shields cafe has thanked customers for their support after it "closed for the time being" suddenly following "unforeseen events".

Mac 'n' Alli in Westoe Crown Village has been boarded up and a message posted on its Facebook page stating it has temporarily closed.

The cafe posted this morning: "Dear Customers, due to unforeseen events we will be closed for the time being. We hope to reopen in the next couple of weeks and will keep our customers updated. Thank you for all of your support at this time.

In the comments, it then added: "We would just like to thank everyone's support and lovely words on this matter, we really appreciate the community getting behind us.

"Any pre-paid afternoon teas for Mothers Day will be refunded."

Businesses and people living nearby told the Gazette they had no idea why the business had been boarded up, and the Gazette has so far not been able to contact the owners.

One woman said she had seen a police car in the area first thing this morning, and there have been reports on social media of police activity in the early hours.

The Gazette approached Northumbria Police, but officers have so far not given any details as to whether the premises was the victim of a crime or accident, nor confirmed their presence.