Popular South Shields Cafe Sea Change announces plans for second site
A South Tyneside cafe has announced it has plans to expand across the North East with a second site.
The much loved Sea Change Cafe, which is currently based at the eastern end of Ocean Road in South Shields published an update on their social media platforms on the morning of Saturday, June 29.
The post reads: “We are beyond excited to share some amazing news with you all!
“Thanks to the incredible support from Sunderland City Council and Sunderland Culture, we are opening a SECOND Sea Change Cafe at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens!
“This new location is an incredible opportunity for us to continue our mission of providing supported employment opportunities for neurodivergent individuals.”
The post continues: “We can't thank you enough for supporting us on our journey, and we can't wait to welcome you to our new space very soon! Keep your eyes peeled for more updates over the next few days (Subject to agreement on lease terms).”
The vegetarian and vegan site was given public support at the start of this year after facing closure in Feburary and rasied £20,000 to keep operating.
