Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The well loved site is set to expand to another North East site.

A South Tyneside cafe has announced it has plans to expand across the North East with a second site.

The much loved Sea Change Cafe, which is currently based at the eastern end of Ocean Road in South Shields published an update on their social media platforms on the morning of Saturday, June 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post reads: “We are beyond excited to share some amazing news with you all!

“Thanks to the incredible support from Sunderland City Council and Sunderland Culture, we are opening a SECOND Sea Change Cafe at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens!

“This new location is an incredible opportunity for us to continue our mission of providing supported employment opportunities for neurodivergent individuals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post continues: “We can't thank you enough for supporting us on our journey, and we can't wait to welcome you to our new space very soon! Keep your eyes peeled for more updates over the next few days (Subject to agreement on lease terms).”

The vegetarian and vegan site was given public support at the start of this year after facing closure in Feburary and rasied £20,000 to keep operating.