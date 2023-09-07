Popular South Shields pub renamed for Great North Run weekend

Watch more videos on Shots!

A popular South Shields pub has been temporarily renamed to celebrate Great North Run weekend.

The Bamburgh Pub, which is operated by Greene King, is located on Bamburgh Avenue in South Shields, with the outside dining area directly facing the Great North Run finish line, making it a popular venue during Great North Run weekend, for both spectators and finished runners.

To celebrate the half-marathon, which will take place this Sunday, September 10, the seafront pub has temporarily been renamed The Finish Line, a tribute to its location.

The founder of AJ Bell Great North Run, former long distance runner, Sir Brendan Foster CBE unveiled the brand-new signage created for The Bamburgh Pub’s new name.

Kyle Flannigan, General Manager at The Bamburgh Pub, which will now be known as The Finish Line said: “Each year we welcome hundreds of participants of the AJ Bell Great North Run into our pub as the unofficial ‘finish line’ of the race. So this year, we’ve made it official!”