Popular South Shields pub ‘temporarily closed’ as police request licensing review
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The New Cyprus Hotel, on Chichester Road, in South Shields is subject to a licensing review following a request from Northumbria Police.
South Tyneside Council’s licensing department have posted a notice which states that the review has been requesting “under the licensing objectives, particularly relating to the prevention of crime and disorder, due to the way the premises is being managed and operated”.
As part of the review, members of the public will have the opportunity to submit comments to the Council.
This can be done in writing to Licensing Section, Town Hall and Civic Offices, Westoe Road, South Shields, NE33 2RL or by emailing [email protected].
The Council’s website states that the deadline for representations regarding the pub is April 23, 2025.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here
According to the operating hours on both the pub’s social media and Google page, The New Cyprus Hotel is “temporarily closed”.
The Shields Gazette has approached Northumbria Police for a comment.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.