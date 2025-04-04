Popular South Shields pub ‘temporarily closed’ as police request licensing review

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police have requested a licensing review of a popular South Shields pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New Cyprus Hotel, on Chichester Road, in South Shields is subject to a licensing review following a request from Northumbria Police.

South Tyneside Council’s licensing department have posted a notice which states that the review has been requesting “under the licensing objectives, particularly relating to the prevention of crime and disorder, due to the way the premises is being managed and operated”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New Cyprus Hotel, on Chichester Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

As part of the review, members of the public will have the opportunity to submit comments to the Council.

This can be done in writing to Licensing Section, Town Hall and Civic Offices, Westoe Road, South Shields, NE33 2RL or by emailing [email protected].

The Council’s website states that the deadline for representations regarding the pub is April 23, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the operating hours on both the pub’s social media and Google page, The New Cyprus Hotel is “temporarily closed”.

The Shields Gazette has approached Northumbria Police for a comment.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.