Port Innovators Network welcomes hub at the Port of Tyne

The Port Innovators Network has expanded to the North Sea with a Port of Tyne hub.

The Port Innovators Network has welcomed the 2050 National Maritime Innovation Hub at the Port of Tyne to its network.

The hub is a UK collaboration between partners at the Port of Tyne, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, Nissan, Hitachi Europe, BT, Frazer-Nash, Connected Places Catapult, and the Department for Transport.

It aims to drive forward-thinking solutions to accelerate the journey towards smarter ports.

The collaboration is focused on addressing challenges such as decarbonisation, clean energy transition, and climate resilience by working to develop green solutions and bring forward technological advancements.

It also fosters collaboration between industry leaders, SMEs, researchers, and government agencies through R&D projects and open innovation programmes.

The 2050 National Maritime Innovation Hub plays a vital role in workforce development, supporting skills and cultural initiatives to prepare for the future demands of the sector.

Dr. Jo North, Innovation Ecosystem Director at the Port of Tyne, said: “We are delighted to become part of this global collaborative group, which shares our ambition to accelerate innovation across the port sector.

“At the 2050 Maritime Innovation Hub at the Port of Tyne, our focus is on delivering solutions to drive greener, smarter, and more efficient operations.

“Joining forces with like-minded organisations within the Port Innovators Network provides a unique opportunity to exchange ideas and expertise, fast-tracking progress in the maritime and logistics industries.”

Michael Davie, Vice President of Operations at the Halifax Port Authority and representing Port Innovators Network, has expressed his delight at the launching of the Port of Tyne hub.

He added: “We’re pleased to welcome 2050 National Maritime Innovation Hub at the Port of Tyne as a new Port Innovators Network member.

“Port Innovators Network focuses on solving supply chain problems with innovative thinking.

“To ensure efficient and resilient supply chains it’s critical for ports, operators, and innovators to work together to adopt new and practical solutions to strengthen our industry.”