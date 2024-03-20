Port of Tyne awarded £1million 5G contract to enable 'smart port' operations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Port of Tyne, in South Shields, has announced that it has been awarded a £1million contract with South Tyneside Council to launch 5G-enabled 'smart port' operations.

The contract is part of plans to evolve the site into a '5G-enabled port' to bring in a new era of connectivity and innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding for the contract forms part of the The Department for Science Innovation and Technology (DSIT) ‘5G Innovation Regions (5GIR)’ £37m grant, which the seven North East local authorities (LA7) successfully bid to receive over £3.7million to support this and three other 5G advancements in the region.

As a result of the funding, the Port of Tyne will demonstrate how improved digital connectivity can help drive growth.

It will involve 5G cameras and IoT sensors to inspect the port's estate, boost efficiency and reduce fuel usage.

Leader of South Tyneside Council, Councillor Tracey Dixon (left) with Director of Technology and Transformation at Port of Tyne, Dr Jo North.

Once up and running, the Port of Tyne will set the standard for other ports across the country to drive forward their plans for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Jo North, director of technology and transformation at Port of Tyne, has highlighted some of the improvements that will take place at the Port of Tyne following the awarding of the contract.

She said: “As we embrace the digital transformation of the maritime industry, the Port of Tyne is proud to lead the way as a 5G-enabled port.

"We have already invested in a port-wide private 5G network, and this contract will further enhance our capacity to implement innovative opportunities for sustainable growth, benefiting the communities in North and South Tyneside.

"Streamlined operations, improved safety and sustainability are just a few of the benefits this project will bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Seamless connectivity will enable us to link shipping companies, logistics providers and regulatory bodies from across the globe, leading to more effective collaborations to address global challenges such as climate change and cybersecurity threats.”

Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, commented that the contract will provide a boost to residents in the borough.

She added: “This milestone represents a significant step forward in our Council’s commitment to innovation, efficiency and sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Connecting residents to jobs is one of the five key ambitions of our 2023-2043 South Tyneside Vision, with the intention that residents will have access to good quality jobs, skills and learning.