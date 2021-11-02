A loud bang was heard this evening, prompting puzzled residents to take to Twitter and Facebook to share their concerns.

But a Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service spokeswoman said explanation was nothing sinister and the noise had been a controlled explosion as part of demolition work at the Port.

"The Port of Tyne have carried out a controlled explosion on a crane,” she said.

