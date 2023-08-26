Port of Tyne expands its role in the UK’s renewable energy market

The Port of Tyne has successful expanded its role in the UK’s renewable energy market as it signs a new four-year agreement with Drax, the country’s largest renewable power generator by output.

The new agreement will see the continued import of sustainably sourced biomass with annual volumes of up to one million tonnes.

Drax, who has been a customer at the Port of Tyne since 2009, will take the biomass pellets from the Port and transport them by rail to Drax Power Station in Selby, Yorkshire.

The Port of Tyne in South Shields. Photo: Google Maps.

The new contract includes a £1.5 million upgrade to site facilities and rail infrastructure, leading to a more efficient distribution operation.

Matt Beeton, CEO of the Port of Tyne, has given an insight into what the new agreement will mean for the Port.

He commented: “This new contract will see bigger ships, more trains, and improved infrastructure as the Port of Tyne continues to grow its role in the UK renewable energy market.

“We look forward to deepening our partnership with Drax this year through our ISO 44001 and Customer First program.”

Mark Gibbens, Head of Logistics at Drax Power Limited, expressed that the company’s partnership with the Port of Tyne is key to its operations in the UK.

He added: “We welcome this new contract with Port of Tyne, a long-time partner of Drax.

“Our work with Port of Tyne is an important part of our robust global supply chain, which supports the delivery of dispatchable, renewable power to millions of homes and businesses across the UK”.