Port of Tyne looks to inspire female students to take up careers in STEM

The Port of Tyne is looking to inspire young women to take up STEM careers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Port of Tyne, based in South Shields, recently welcomed a group of female students from Benfield School, in Newcastle, as it aims to encourage more young women to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Working in partnership with Southbay Civil Engineering Limited, the pupils were given an exclusive tour of the Port and its activities at the Tyne Dock Enterprise Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is part of the Port of Tyne’s commitment to diversity, innovation, and inspiring the next generation of female leaders in science and technology.

Ashley Nicholson, Chief Business Officer at the Port of Tyne, hopes that the visit to the Port has helped to spark curiosity within the students.

The Port of Tyne is aiming to aspire young women to take up careers in the STEM sector. | Other 3rd Party

She said: “At the Port of Tyne, we are committed to inspiring the next generation of talent. Innovation and technology drive everything we do, as the maritime industry continues to evolve.

“By welcoming these students, we hope to spark their curiosity and encourage them to see themselves as future leaders in this sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Martin, headteacher at Benfield School, has explained that the visit to the Port reaffirms the school’s commitment to helping female pupils get opportunities to have a career in the STEM sector.

He added: "At Benfield School, we are passionate and work tirelessly to provide girls who are thinking of a career within the STEM sector with opportunities to meet employers and experience workplace settings.

“We have such a rich engineering history in the North East, and events such as this will only help develop and nurture the next generation of local engineers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Stephenson, Managing Director of Southbay Civil Engineering Limited, has stated that the company is committed to employing a diverse workforce.

He commented: “We’re delighted to be able to provide the students with the opportunity to visit a live construction site, whilst allowing them to appreciate the scale of a vital regional infrastructure facility as the Port of Tyne.

“As a company, we are committed to employing a diverse workforce and hope that such visits will encourage more girls to explore career opportunities within the STEM Sector.

“We look forward to continuing to showcase the civil engineering industry by involving local communities within the projects we deliver.”