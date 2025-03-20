Port of Tyne purchases UK’s first state-of-the-art fully electric foiling pilot boat

The Port of Tyne has purchased the UK’s first fully electric foiling pilot vessel, marking a significant milestone for the Port and the UK’s maritime sector.

This state-of-the-art vessel, to be delivered before the year’s end, will assist in transferring pilots onto ships delivering essential goods and cargo to the North East of England.

The purchase of this vessel further enhances both the safety and efficiency of the Port’s operations, ensuring smoother and more environmentally friendly practices in the region.

This significant investment by the Port of Tyne is a key step towards achieving a fully net-zero pilotage service and reducing emissions across its operations.

Matt Beeton, CEO at the Port of Tyne, said: “Adding the EF-12 Pilot to the Port’s fleet is a significant milestone not just for the Port of Tyne, but for the maritime sector as a whole.

“As the first UK port to adopt this groundbreaking technology, we’re not only improving standards of safety and efficiency but also delivering a more sustainable operation in support of the Government’s Maritime 2050 strategy.

“Together, we’re shaping a cleaner, smarter future for ports across the UK.”

The Artemis EF-12 Pilot, designed by Artemis Technologies in Belfast, is powered by the company’s patented eFoiler® technology, offering zero operational emissions and a cleaner alternative to diesel vessels.

The vessel uses advanced hydrofoil and electric propulsion technologies to ensure a smooth, quiet and safe journey for pilots transferring to ships, reducing noise and pollution.

Dr Iain Percy OBE, CEO of Artemis Technologies, added: “We are delighted to partner with the Port of Tyne, which will see the UK’s first deployment of a fully electric foiling pilot boat.

“The collaboration showcases the potential of maritime innovation and technology to meet the demands of a cleaner maritime future.

“At Artemis Technologies, we are committed to developing high-performance, zero-emission solutions, and this partnership is a testament to what’s possible when industry leaders share a vision for transformation.”

For more information on the Port of Tyne, visit www.portoftyne.co.uk.