Members of the GMB union in South Tyneside Council’s Waste Service department have voted in favour of strike action over a dispute about pay and working conditions.

The industrial action will take place from Tuesday, November 14, until Friday, November 17 - with bin collections set to be impacted if the strike continues to go ahead.

Bosses at South Tyneside Council have expressed their “disappointment” over the announcement of industrial action due to the fact that an independent investigation is ongoing over issues raised by GMB members earlier this year.

Bin collections in South Tyneside are facing disruption following the announcement of strike action at South Tyneside Council.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “We have received formal notification from the GMB Trade Union of planned industrial action within our Waste Service from 14 to 17 November inclusive.

“The Council has been in discussion with Trade Union colleagues and remains committed to resolving this dispute for residents and the workforce through ongoing dialogue, mediation and conciliation.

“We always work with Trade Unions when specific issues are raised and an independent investigation was commissioned in September.

“This investigation is ongoing and we await the outcome to determine the options for resolution.

“While we respect the rights of the Trade Unions and their members, it is disappointing that they have chosen to take this course action before the conclusion and outcome of the investigation.”

Plans are now underway to reduce the impact of the planned industrial action, with residents and businesses in borough being advised to continue putting their bins out as normal for the time being.

The Council spokesperson added: “Residents and businesses will be updated in due course regarding service arrangements during the proposed industrial action period.