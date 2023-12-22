Potential for Christmas travel chaos as Met Office issues new weather warning

The Met Office announcement comes as yet another wind warning in December.

Christmas Eve in the North East is set to be blustery, with a yellow wind warning in place for most of the day. Photo: Simon James Smith.

Barely hours after the North East was last left windswept, the Met Office has issued another weather warning for the region which may cause travel disruption on one of the busiest days of the year for people moving across the country.

The new warning for wind was issued at around 11am on Friday, December 22 and will be in place across parts of Northern England on Christmas Eve.

The Met Office has warned of potential travel disruption for those travelling to see loved ones over the festive season.

Starting at 8am on Sunday, December 24 and running until 10pm on the day before Christmas Day, the warnings is set to cause travel chaos across the impacted area, which includes most of eastern England from Nottinghamshire to the Scottish borders.

This includes Newcastle and western part of South Tyneside but not coastal regions such as South Shields.

The Met Office has warned longer journey times are expected while cancellations on public transport are also possible.