Potts Gray Management Company Spearheads Monumental Window Replacement Project at Wentworth Grange

For several years, the residents of Wentworth Grange faced an uphill battle in replacing the development's original 1960s timber windows. A series of complex challenges stymied these efforts:

The large scale of window replacements and the presence of hazardous materials like asbestos.

The necessity to keep residents safely in their homes throughout the renovation.

Ensuring effective communication and consensus among residents regarding the high-cost implications.

Conducting one of the most extensive Section 20 consultations in the North East.

Nick Westall, Managing Director of Potts Gray, said: "This project was not just about upgrading windows; it was about enhancing our residents' quality of life while navigating through some very complex challenges. Our success is a testament to the power of collaboration, expert knowledge, and the unwavering commitment of our team to deliver results that exceed expectations."

Key to the project's success was Potts Gray's approach to collaboration with specialised companies, including ONAek and Westgale, bringing in expertise critical to the project's unique demands. Furthermore, the company's effort to facilitate open communication and resolve disputes among residents ensured a cohesive approach to the high-cost, high-impact project.

Replacing the ageing windows has brought significant improvements, including enhanced aesthetic appeal, increased energy efficiency, and improved temperature control within the apartments. This upgrade not only elevates the living experience for Wentworth Grange residents but also contributes to the overall value of the property.

About Potts Gray Management Company