Poundland in Jarrow set to close just months after taking over from Wilko
Budget retail chain Poundland has announced that its store in Jarrow's Viking Centre will be closing later this month.
The store, which took over from Wilko in September 2023, will be closing its doors on Saturday, April 20, after the retailer could not secure a long term lease.
The Jarrow shop was one of 71 stores that was snapped up by the Pepco Group following the collapse of Wilko last year.
Upon taking over the Wilko stores, the retailer made it a priority to employ former Wilko staff to minimise the impact of the chain's collapse.
Poundland has now stated that it will continue to support the staff that are impacted by the latest closure.
A spokesperson for the Pepco Group said: "We’re sadly closing our Jarrow store later this month (April 20).
"I’m afraid we’ve been unable to secure a long term lease that would enable us to keep trading.
"We know that will be disappointing to customers and colleagues alike.
"We will, of course, do all we can, to look for other opportunities for colleagues at the store."