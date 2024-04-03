Poundland in Jarrow set to close just months after taking over from Wilko

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Budget retail chain Poundland has announced that its store in Jarrow's Viking Centre will be closing later this month.

The store, which took over from Wilko in September 2023, will be closing its doors on Saturday, April 20, after the retailer could not secure a long term lease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jarrow shop was one of 71 stores that was snapped up by the Pepco Group following the collapse of Wilko last year.

Poundland, at the Viking Centre, in Jarrow, is set to close later this month.

Upon taking over the Wilko stores, the retailer made it a priority to employ former Wilko staff to minimise the impact of the chain's collapse.

Poundland has now stated that it will continue to support the staff that are impacted by the latest closure.

A spokesperson for the Pepco Group said: "We’re sadly closing our Jarrow store later this month (April 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m afraid we’ve been unable to secure a long term lease that would enable us to keep trading.

"We know that will be disappointing to customers and colleagues alike.