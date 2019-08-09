Power cuts affect thousands of homes across the North East
Thousands of homes in the North East have had an unexpected loss of power and Northern Powergrid have been working to solve the issues.
Around 170 buildings in the SR4 area of Sunderland have experienced power loss due to a problem with the cables or equipment. Around 40 buildings in the same area have had a problem with the electricity cable. The power is hoped to be restored by 12am on Saturday, August 10 at the latest.
Around 40 buildings in Teesside at TS22, TS25 and TS27 are also having problems. Northern Powergrid have had to switch off the power while engineers work on the cables and equipment in the area. The power is hoped to be restored by 8.30pm.
Power cuts at 480 properties in the postcodes of NE1, NE13, NE15, NE20, NE29, NE3, NE4, NE5, NE6 and NE61 were reported at 4.54pm. The power cut affecting the properties has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment. This is hoped to have been restored fully by 7pm.
An unplanned power cut is also reported at the NE20 area also caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment but it is unknown when this will be restored.
The power cuts also affected the Tyne and Wear Metro services system wide.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
At around 6pm it was reported that there were delays to the Metro services. A taxi shuttle service was operating between Airport and Regent Centre and Stagecoach were accepting Metro tickets on the bus services X78, X47, 30.
A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Metro services said: “Trains are running to all destinations subject to delays, this is due to a problem with Northern Power Grid. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
These regional power shortages are due to a wider issue. Power cuts are affecting large parts of the UK, leading to train cancellations and delays.
Blackouts have been reported across the South East, Midlands, South West, North East and Wales. UK Power Networks has said the issue was caused by a "failure on National Grid's network.”