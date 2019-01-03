'Praying for you little Carter' - messages of support for the Cookson family

Messages of support are flooding in for a couple who are facing a new heartache as they hope for a miracle for their newborn baby boy.

Sarah and Chris Cookson - who set up The Charlie Cookson Foundation - were delighted to welcomed their baby boy Carter into the world on Boxing Day.

But they were soon devastated by the news that their 'feisty little super hero' is fighting serious problems with his heart.



Tragedy struck the South Shields couple in 2013 when they lost their two-year-old little boy Charlie - who had a mystery medical condition which meant he spent most of his short life in hospital.

His devastated parents set up The Charlie Cookson Foundation in honour of the youngster - a charity which has supported dozens of familes who have a child with a life-limiting conditions.

Hundreds of messages of support have flooded in for the parents as the town shares their hopes for a miracle for the baby boy.

Here are some of your messages of support on our Facebook page:

Tracie Crumbie: "Miracles can happen. Lets hope for such a wonderful family it does. Pray for Carter"

Angela Burness: "Bless them. Praying for a miracle for baby Carter, keep fighting darling boy."

Agnes George: "Heartbreaking news for this family. I do hope they get some good news soon. Thinking of them all."

Vivienne Burgoyne: "If there's a God he will save this baby boy. Keep fighting Carter."

Tahmara Mardghum: "Heart breaking, hoping this family can soon bring there gorgeous baby home and lead a normal life. Thinking of u all."

Helen Waite: "Absolutely heartbreaking. Got everything crossed keep fighting little man."

Kelly A Burgess: "Heart breaking they are such an amazing couple come on Carter keep fighting."

Lorraine Thompson: "Sending loving thoughts . Thinking of all the family of Carter."

Anne Trotter: "My heart aches for them, positive thoughts sent their way."

Deb Henson: "Heartbreaking keep fighting little boy hope your big brother will give you strength thoughts are with family."

Muriel Gaunt: "Praying for you little Carter thinking of you Chris and Sarah."

Gill Gibson: "So heartbreaking can’t stop thinking of them."