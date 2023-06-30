Pregnant woman served undercooked burger at South Shields pub

A pregnant woman from South Shields, was left feeling angry after being served two burgers that appeared to be undercooked at a pub on South Shields’ seafront.

The 35-year-old woman, who is around 8 to 10 weeks pregnant, visited the New Crown Hotel on Mowbray Road in South Shields on Thursday, June 29.

The woman ordered a burger from the New Crown Hotel’s menu, but found that the burger served appeared to be undercooked. The woman said: “I had to send the first burger back because it was undercooked”.

After sending the first burger back, the woman was then served a second burger as a replacement. However, she was still unhappy with the burger served as it appeared to be the same as the first, and appeared to be undercooked.

The woman decided she did not feel safe eating the burger and instead asked the New Crown for her money back, and they issued her a refund. She said: “I had to get my money back. Absolutely vile from the New Crown.”

She continued: “I won’t be returning, not even for a drink! I told them I was pregnant, and this is what they served me, not once, but twice!”

The second burger the woman was served at the New Crown Hotel in South Shields.

We reached out to the New Crown Hotel for comment, and a spokesperson for the South Shields pub said: “We can assure that it is our policy to check all food with a thermostat.