Pride in South Tyneside: Key events happening in July 2024

These are the weekly Pride events you need to keep an eye out for in South Tyneside.

Pride in South Tyneside launched with the Summer Parade on Saturday, July 6 - marking the first of a number of events taking place in the borough throughout July 2024.

The launch coincided with the opening of the award-winning ‘Flag in the Map’ exhibition at The Word, which is presented by The Gilbert Baker Foundation, Report OUT and Dustin Lance Black.

With more events scheduled to take place as we head throughout July, we’ve put together a list of all the activities and events that you can get involved in.

These are the key Pride events taking place in South Tyneside in July 2024:

Saturday, July 13

Pride in Hebburn : Based at Fountains Park between 10am and 5pm, Pride in Hebburn is a free family pride picnic arena with activities for children, a silent disco, brass bands, choirs, crafts, a food market and more.

: Based at Fountains Park between 10am and 5pm, Pride in Hebburn is a free family pride picnic arena with activities for children, a silent disco, brass bands, choirs, crafts, a food market and more. Zine making workshop : Open from 9.30am until 12pm at Hebburn Central, there will be the opportunity to learn the history of ‘zining’ and invite attendees to create their very own ‘scrap book’ about what Pride means to them.

: Open from 9.30am until 12pm at Hebburn Central, there will be the opportunity to learn the history of ‘zining’ and invite attendees to create their very own ‘scrap book’ about what Pride means to them. Postcards and Placards: Based at Hebburn Central from 1.30pm until 4pm, attendees will learn about the use of placards through protest and also get the chance to create their own statement placards. The placards will then form part of the Emerald 55 exhibition in February 2025.

Sunday, July 14

Pride and Pooches: This free event, sponsored by Tyne and Wear Metro and Lumo, will be held at West Park, in Jarrow, between 12pm and 4pm. The family event will feature market stalls, food vendors, kids rides, and more. There will also be an arena to showcase your dogs with competitions to be won.

Tuesday, July 16

The Sons of Tennessee Williams: A free showing of this 2010 American historical documentary film will be held at the Customs House, with doors opening at 7pm. Whilst the event is free, attendees will still require tickets to gain entry to the showing. You can get tickets by calling 0191 4541234 or emailing [email protected].

Friday, July 19

Joe McElderry’s Big Pride Party: Starting at 7.30pm at the Customs House, this one-off show will see Joe joined by popular drag superstars as he honours Pride icons both past and present. Tickets are available to buy at: https://www.customshouse.co.uk/.

Tuesday, July 23

Before Stonewall: Once again being held at the Customs House, this film documents the 1969 police raid of the Stonewall Inn, a gay bay in New York City, which led to three nights of rioting. Doors open at 7pm and tickets are free, you can be acquired by calling 0191 4541234 or emailing [email protected].

Sunday, July 28

Pride in South Tyneside summer concert : Based at South Shields’ Bents Park, the free concert is open to the public from 12.45pm - with the acts starting at 1.30pm and running until 5pm. The concert will be headlined by Sister Sledge with visitors invited to bring their pride flags, dress up and celebrate equality, diversity and community.

: Based at South Shields’ Bents Park, the free concert is open to the public from 12.45pm - with the acts starting at 1.30pm and running until 5pm. The concert will be headlined by Sister Sledge with visitors invited to bring their pride flags, dress up and celebrate equality, diversity and community. Pride in South Tyneside after show party: Starting at 5pm and running until 3am, this over 18s only ticketed event at Arbeia Bar will feature special guests, drag legends and other surprises. Tickets for the after party are available from Arbeia Bar, in South Shields.

You can find out more about all the Pride events being held across the borough throughout July by visiting: https://www.outnortheast.org.uk/weekly-events-south-tyneside.