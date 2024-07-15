Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The rain didn’t dampen people’s spirits as they attended South Tyneside’s first Pride Pooches event.

The weekend saw Hebburn and Jarrow stage Pride events as part of a month-long wider programme - with activities taking place across South Tyneside.

Pride in Hebburn, which took place on Saturday, July 13, saw the town centre filled with rainbow flags and bunting, with a range of market stalls and entertainment on display at Fountain Park.

There was also a food market and crafting sessions at Hebburn Central as part of the community-led event, which was held in partnership with Out North East who are organising the wider Pride in South Tyneside programme.

The Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Jay Pots, officially opened Saturday’s event and encouraged the borough’s residents to enjoy all of the activities across the weekend.

Then on Sunday, July 14, Pride Pooches was held at West Park, in Jarrow - with more than 100 dog owners and their families turning up to take part.

The event featured a competition, which was sponsored by North East-based train company Lumo and the Tyne and Wear Metro.

The competition saw a range of prizes given out for categories such as ‘best fancy dress’, the ‘waggiest tail’ and the ‘dog that looked most like its owner’.

The star prize went to Kyber, a white husky, for being the ‘dog that the judges wanted to take home’.

Much like Pride in Hebburn, Pride Pooches saw people brave the bad weather to enjoy crafting sessions, face painting, a range of food venders, and more.

Peter Darrant, of Out North East, said the weekend’s events in Hebburn and Jarrow had been a huge success.

He commented: “It was fantastic to see so many people come along and enjoy all of the fun, even when it was pouring.

“It has been great partnering with organisations in Hebburn and of course Lumo and Tyne and Wear Metro which have both been fantastic sponsors of the Pride and Pooches.”

This weekend’s events are part of the wider Pride in South Tyneside programme, which is running throughout July.

Full details for upcoming events can be found at: https://www.outnortheast.org.uk/weekly-events-south-tyneside.