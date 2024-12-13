Primary school hosts a ‘Boldon in Need’ day to help support local foodbanks

Pupils at West Boldon Primary School have helped to support local foodbanks.

Staff and pupils at West Boldon Primary School, on Hindmarch Drive, have held a non-uniform day called ‘Boldon in Need’ to help support foodbanks in the local community.

Rather than supporting the national Children in Need campaign, the school decided to focus on helping others who are closer to home, with all donations going to Boldon Community Centre’s foodbank.

The event, which was held on Friday, December 6, saw children and staff come into school dressed in their favourite outfits while bringing along generous donations of food and other essential items.

Pupils at West Boldon Primary School with their donations from their 'Boldon in Need' non-uniform day.

Stephen McCormack, deputy head of West Boldon Primary, has praised the children for their initiative and compassion in helping their local community.

He said: “Many of our families have relied on foodbanks recently, and it’s touching to see our children wanting to make a difference.

“It’s a reminder of how thoughtful and empathetic young people can be.

“This event was about more than just raising money, it was about giving practical support to those who need it most in our community.”

All the food donations have been delivered to Boldon Community Centre, where they will be distributed to local families in the run up to Christmas.

Sarah White, a parent whose child goes to the school, expressed her delight at the message that the school is teaching its pupils.

She commented: “It’s wonderful to see the school teaching children about the importance of supporting their community.

All the donations have been delivered to Boldon Community Centre's foodbank.

“At a time when so many are struggling, this will mean a lot to local families.”

West Boldon Primary has revealed that given the success of ‘Boldon in Need’, the school is now looking to host similar events in the future.