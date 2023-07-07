News you can trust since 1849
Proceedings disrupted at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court due to ‘maggot infestation’

The Gazette understands that some proceedings at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court have been disrupted due to a ‘maggot infestation’.

By Ryan Smith
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST- 1 min read

It is reported that there were long delays at the court, on Millbank/Secretan Way, on Wednesday, July 5, due to the infestation.

Following the delays, HM Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed to the Shields Gazette that South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court would be closed until July 7 for the protection of the public.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
The Service also stated that all family and urgent cases have gone ahead as normal or have been heard at other courts in the area.

HM Courts and Tribunals Service has stated that the disruption has been caused due to a maintenance issue and that work is underway to resolve it.

A spokesperson commented: “We apologise for the disruption caused while staff work to swiftly resolve a maintenance issue at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

“All family and urgent cases have gone ahead as scheduled.”

