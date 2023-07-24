The activities, along with a food programe, are run by South Tyneside Council and its partners using funding from the Department of Education.

The local authority has confirmed that the activities are free to those aged from five to 16 who are entitled to free school meals.

They are also free for young people with additional needs up to the age of 18, also receiving free school meals.

Kelly Warren, a mum-of-four from Biddick Hall, is using the scheme for her children Frankie, three, and Roman, 15, as well her step-children Mckenzie, 13, and Sky, 11.

Kelly Warren (right) with her daughter Sky with Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children and Family Social Care at South Tyneside Council. Photo: North News & Pictures.

The 39-year-old has praised the scheme for the help that it gives her family throughout the summer holidays.

She said: “The clubs are brilliant. The summer holidays are long and it can be expensive keeping children entertained, especially with the cost-of-living crisis.

“With prices for everything going up, the clubs are a godsend. I valued them last year but I think I will value them even more this year.

“The older children are on the autism spectrum so it’s good for them to be interacting throughout the long summer break and still having some sort of routine otherwise going back to school would be difficult for them.”

South Tyneside Council’s programme will run for the entire six-week summer holiday with the activities on offer including drama, cheerleading, musical theatre, surfing, and more.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children’s and Families’ Social Care, has highlighted how popular the activites are becoming year-on-year.

He commented: “The holiday activities and food programme grows in popularity every year.

“I’m delighted that the programme is making a real difference to families and I’d like to place on record my thanks to all our partners without whose help we would not be able to run these activities which are clearly a lifeline to many people.”

Along with the activities and food programme, South Tyneside Council is also providing food vouchers to families whose children receive free school meals over the summer holidays.

Places for the activities must be booked in advance as soon as possible.

To book a place visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/holidayclub or to find out more about the HAF programme email [email protected]

Children who aren’t eligible may still be able to attend some of the same activities, as well as other free and paid-for activities.