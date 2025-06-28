Home Office logoplaceholder image
Projected levels of net migration by 2032 in all 12 areas of the North East

Here is a full list of the projected level of net international migration for local areas in the North East over the period mid-2022 to mid-2032.

The projections have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Net international migration is the overall difference between the number of people moving long-term to the country and the number leaving.

The figures below have been classed by the ONS as the migration category variant projection and are recommended as the main projections to be used, as they best reflect international migration patterns and short-term population change.

Projections are not forecasts or predictions and do not take into account what may or may not happen in the future. They are instead based on current and past trends. Population change at a local level is influenced by economic development and housing policies, factors that are not included in these projections, the ONS added.

The list is ordered by the size of the projected population increase due to net international migration between mid-2022 and mid-2032, starting with the largest.

Newcastle upon Tyne 50,302

1. Newcastle upon Tyne 50,302

Newcastle upon Tyne 50,302 | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Middlesbrough 27,602

2. Middlesbrough 27,602

Middlesbrough 27,602 | Adobe Stock

County Durham 19,171

3. County Durham 19,171

County Durham 19,171 Photo: Submitted

Sunderland 17,408

4. Sunderland 17,408

Sunderland 17,408 | LDRS

