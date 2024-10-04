Prolific South Tyneside thief banned from every B&M store in the country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prolific South Tyneside thief with drug issues has been banned from every B&M retail store in the land after he targeted its Jarrow outlet five times.

Robert Little, 31, has also been warned by a court to stay away from the town’s Viking Centre shopping mall – the location of his crimes against the firm.

Little, of Clyde Avenue, Hebburn, nabbed goods totalling around £572 in thefts between December 12 last year and August 13, a court heard.

His favourite item was pricey Lurpak butter which he swiped in three batches of £212, £163 and £48, prosecutor LillianYanes Hellevik said.

The former crack cocaine user also took £123 of chocolate bars – and made off with £50 of washing products from Morrisons in Ocean Road, South Shields.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Little, who has 28 previous convictions, including 12 for stealing, pleaded guilty six counts of theft from a shop.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. | NW

Ms Yanes Hellevik said: “This is a case of multiple shop thefts. Taking each theft into consideration, guidelines say it’s a low-level community order to a high-level community order.

“But there are several offences here which aggravate each other.”

Little struck first at B&M on Tuesday, December 5, when he stole a haul of chocolate bars.

He returned on Monday, July 22, taking toy figures, a water gun and a gift bag, and on Tuesday, July 30, took his biggest Lurpak stash.

On Saturday, August 10, he again targeted the same outlet, making off with £163 of butter and ended his spree three days later with his final butter theft.

His only failure was when he was stopped by security guards in Morrisons as he tried to make off with washing items – but was still charged.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “He is somebody who has been before this court, but last in 2021, when he received a sentence for a third strike burglar and so was sent to jail.

“He has a drug habit which is crack cocaine. He has referred himself to various drug rehabilitation charities and has been clean for seven weeks.”

Magistrates adjourned the case so Little could be assessed by the Probation Service as to his suitability to access drug rehabilitation support.

He was granted bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, November 19, on condition he does not go to the Viking Centre or enter any B&M store.

Little must also leave any shop when requested by staff.