Data from HM Land Registry has revealed the most expensive postcodes to buy a house across South Tyneside including South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn and more.

With young people and other potential first time buyers struggling to get onto the housing market, these are the cheapest postcodes to buy a house in across South Tyneside.

All information is from the House Postcode report from Online Marketing Surgery. and uses data from HM Land Registry from January 2023 until January 2024.

1 . These are the cheapest postcodes in South Tyneside to buy a house.

2 . NE33 The average cost of a property in NE33, which covers all of South Shields, was £145,360 over the time frame.

3 . NE32 NE32 covers the Jarrow and Fellgate areas, with the average price coming in at £148,733.