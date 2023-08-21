Proposals launched to classify Littlehaven Beach as a designated bathing water space

South Tyneside Council is proposing that Littlehaven Beach should be classified as a designated bathing water beach following updated Government guidance under the Bathing Waters Regulations 2013.

In order to meet the criteria, proposed designated bathing water must be coastal or inland water, have at least 100 bathers a day during bathing season (May 15 to September 30) and have toilet facilities within 500m from the site.

The guidance also states that local people, visitors, groups and stakeholders have to be invited to have a say on the proposals, so as a result, the Council launched a six-week consultation on Friday, August 18.

If the Council’s application is approved by the Government, the water quality at Littlehaven Beach would be regularly monitored and tested by the Environment Agency during the annual bathing season.

Littlehaven Beach in South Shields. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

Once this has been carried out, Littlehaven Beach will be given a bathing water classification of ‘poor’, ‘sufficient’, ‘good’ or ‘excellent’.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change at South Tyneside Council, hopes that the proposals will be accepted by the Government.

He said: “Littlehaven is a beautiful part of our coastline. It is much loved by both residents and visitors and an extremely popular spot for sea swimming and water sports.

“Given the number of people who enjoy our seaside all year round and regularly use Littlehaven, it would be great to see the beach receive bathing water designation and undergo regular water quality monitoring.

“Having this official designation would help us better protect the health of those entering the water at this location as well as give visitors up to date information and the confidence to make an informed decision before taking a dip.

“We want seafront visitors to tell us whether they think Littlehaven should be added to the list of designated bathing waters nationally.

“We work hard to protect our communities and this particular part of the coastline has undergone a great deal of investment over the last decade.

“The creation of Littlehaven Seawall and Promenade has revitalised the area providing an improved coastal defence as well as a stunning visitor attraction.

“Bathing water designation builds on these improvements and would provide reassurance to beach goers that water quality is being monitored.

“It would also support the work we are doing as a Council following our ocean recovery declaration, Motion for the Ocean, and provide the data needed for action to be taken if minimum standards are not met.”

Councillor Ernest Gibson at Littlehaven Beach in South Shields. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

The closing date for members of the public to have their say on the proposals is September 30, 2023, ahead of the Council’s application to the Government.

If accepted, the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) will carry out a round of national public consultation before taking a final decision in spring 2024.

If that is successful, water quality testing at Littlehaven Beach would begin next summer.

Annual water quality testing is already carried out at Sandhaven Beach and Marsden Bay as both sites are already designated bathing waters.

Comments or concerns about the proposals can be submitted via email to [email protected] or in writing to Environmental Sustainability, South Tyneside Council, Town Hall and Civic Offices, Westoe Road, South Shields, NE33 2RL.