£2 of every £100 spent in UK hospitality is splashed out at Greggs

Greggs is taking over the UK market as more people reach for sausage rolls and steak bakes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly £2 of every £100 spent in the UK hospitality industry is spent at North East institution Greggs.

Analysts at Panmure Gordon revealed this is up from its previous figure of £1.60 as Brits increasingly reach for steak bakes and sausage rolls on the high street, as reported in City A.M.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the bakery chain has no plans to slow down any time soon. It's been announced the Newcastle-based company will open a further 160 stores in 2024 with sights set on opening a Greggs in every town in the UK. By the end of the year there should be 2,600 stores across the country.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Greggs is still celebrating the high of a successful festive period too. In the quarter four of 2023 sales were up 19.8% thanks to the ever-popular Festive Bake.

With a focus on extending opening hours and its partnership with Uber Eats, Panmure Gordon believe Greggs can double its market share by 2026/27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad