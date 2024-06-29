£500 reward offered for missing historic cast iron fountain
A £500 reward is being offered for the return of a historic cast iron fountain that was removed from the front elevation of Hawthorn Leslie on Ellison Street. The fountain is a cherished memory for many in the local community who worked at Hawthorn Leslie, a key site in Hebburn's shipbuilding history. Unfortunately, it was removed some years back, leaving only its non-functional carcass behind. In an effort to preserve and honour the shipyard's legacy, Hebburn Riverside Developments, who are undertaking a £100m regeneration project at the former Hawthorn Leslie shipyard, plans to donate the inner carcass to the Hebburn Sea Cadets. This will complement the original Hawthorn Leslie sign, which has been restored and now hangs proudly in the Sea Cadets Drill Hall, creating a lasting reminder of Hebburn's shipbuilding prowess.
The company has said they hope to recover this significant piece of local history confidentially and without any legal repercussions.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the cast iron fountain is encouraged to contact Barry Holmes on 07717 583610, with information taken in strictest confidence.
Named Kelly’s Wharf, after the World War II K Class Destroyer HMS Kelly captained by Lord Louis Mountbatten, the development at Hawthorn Leslie Shipyard will deliver approximately 446 new homes, public open spaces, and employment opportunities.
Works will commence June 2024 with completion anticipated 2029.
