£8,000 worth of prizes up for grabs at Newcastle Racecourse Style Awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle Racecourse has revealed the fabulous prizes up for grabs at the highly anticipated Style Awards 2024, which is part of Gainford Group Ladies Day, set to take place on Saturday, July 27.
The beloved racing event has become a huge tradition for the people of the North East to don their finest attire, and show off their creativity and individual style.
The prize list has now been revealed, which include a wide variety of lavish prizes, which together are worth over £8,000 in total.
The prestigious Style Awards competition is open to all attendees at the event, who can enter by visiting the Tyne Tees Models stand in the Grandstand Hall, where their photo will be taken.
Scouts from TTM Management will also be in the crowds from 11:45am until 2pm, encouraging those with eye-catching outfits to enter.
Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters.
Lesley Middlemiss Lister, Managing Director at TTM, said: “We are on the lookout for someone who exudes confidence, style, and individuality.
“We want to see people going all out this year, bringing their A-game to make this the best Style Awards yet! Our 20 scouts will be floating around the entire racecourse, stopping those whose style catches our eye and awarding the winner of Best Style in the Parade Ring.”
Prizes for the Style Awards will be given to first place winners, as well the top 10 finalists.
Here is a sneak peek of the full prize list at the Style Awards:
First place:
£1000 Holiday Voucher with Dawson & Sanderson
3 month Membership at David Lloyd (Multisite Access)
Diamond Stud Earrings from Lanes & Co
Bongos Bingo VIP Night for 6 people at The Boiler Shop
Overnight Stay at the Vermont Hotel (excluding Saturdays) - Value £200
VIP Night At Aveika, Dinner for 4 in Restaurant, drinks table afterwards (Excluding Saturday) - Value £200
Newcastle Skin Clinic - Hydrafacial worth £200
TTM Makeover and photo shoot
Allure Beauty £100 voucher
Spa Day for two with 55 minute ELEMIS treatment at Ramside Spa Hotel
2 x ticket to Hardwick Hall Festival (Sunday)
Two Ladies Day 2025 tickets
Charlotte Tilbury make up lesson at Harrods Beauty (worth £110)
Cuties Beauty's £100 treatment voucher
Blush Pineapple Vodka
Second Place:
Overnight Stay at the County Hotel (excluding Saturdays) - Value £200
VIP Table for 4 at Livello, complimentary bottle of Ciroc and mixers - Value £165
Sparkling Asian Afternoon tea for two with Spa package at Ramside Spa Hotel
Two Ladies Day 2025 tickets
Allure Beauty £75 voucher
2 x ticket to Hardwick Hall Festival (Sunday)
Charlotte Tilbury Red Carpet Ready Makeover at Harrods Beauty (worth £75)
Cuties Beauty's £50 treatment voucher
4 tickets to Bongo’s Bingos - show of your choice
Blush Pineapple Vodka
1 Week pass for David Lloyd Gyms
3rd Place:
Bottomless Brunch for 4 at The Hudson - Value £160
Two Ladies Day 2025 tickets
Allure Beauty £50 Voucher
2 x ticket to Hardwick Hall Festival (Sunday)
Sparkling Asian Afternoon tea for two with Spa package at Ramside Spa Hotel
Cuties Beauty's £30 treatment voucher
1 Week pass for David Lloyd Gyms
Blush Pineapple Vodka
4th-10th Place:
Two Ladies Day 2025 tickets
Allure Beauty £30 voucher
Ramside Hall Spa Pass for two
2 x ticket to Hardwick Hall Festival (Sunday)
Blush Pineapple Vodka
For more information on Newcastle Racecourse’s Gainford Group Ladies Day and to book tickets, please visit the Newcastle Racecourse website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.