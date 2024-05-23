£8,000 worth of prizes up for grabs at Newcastle Racecourse Style Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Exciting prizes are up for grabs at the Gainford Group Ladies Day event, which will be held at Newcastle Racecourse in July.

Newcastle Racecourse has revealed the fabulous prizes up for grabs at the highly anticipated Style Awards 2024, which is part of Gainford Group Ladies Day, set to take place on Saturday, July 27.

The beloved racing event has become a huge tradition for the people of the North East to don their finest attire, and show off their creativity and individual style.

The prize list has now been revealed, which include a wide variety of lavish prizes, which together are worth over £8,000 in total.

The prestigious Style Awards competition is open to all attendees at the event, who can enter by visiting the Tyne Tees Models stand in the Grandstand Hall, where their photo will be taken.

Scouts from TTM Management will also be in the crowds from 11:45am until 2pm, encouraging those with eye-catching outfits to enter.

Lesley Middlemiss Lister, Managing Director at TTM, said: “We are on the lookout for someone who exudes confidence, style, and individuality.

“We want to see people going all out this year, bringing their A-game to make this the best Style Awards yet! Our 20 scouts will be floating around the entire racecourse, stopping those whose style catches our eye and awarding the winner of Best Style in the Parade Ring.”

Prizes for the Style Awards will be given to first place winners, as well the top 10 finalists.

Here is a sneak peek of the full prize list at the Style Awards:

First place:

£1000 Holiday Voucher with Dawson & Sanderson

3 month Membership at David Lloyd (Multisite Access)

Diamond Stud Earrings from Lanes & Co

Bongos Bingo VIP Night for 6 people at The Boiler Shop

Overnight Stay at the Vermont Hotel (excluding Saturdays) - Value £200

VIP Night At Aveika, Dinner for 4 in Restaurant, drinks table afterwards (Excluding Saturday) - Value £200

Newcastle Skin Clinic - Hydrafacial worth £200

TTM Makeover and photo shoot

Allure Beauty £100 voucher

Spa Day for two with 55 minute ELEMIS treatment at Ramside Spa Hotel

2 x ticket to Hardwick Hall Festival (Sunday)

Two Ladies Day 2025 tickets

Charlotte Tilbury make up lesson at Harrods Beauty (worth £110)

Cuties Beauty's £100 treatment voucher

Blush Pineapple Vodka

Newcastle's Gainford Group Ladies Day will take place in July

Second Place:

Overnight Stay at the County Hotel (excluding Saturdays) - Value £200

VIP Table for 4 at Livello, complimentary bottle of Ciroc and mixers - Value £165

Sparkling Asian Afternoon tea for two with Spa package at Ramside Spa Hotel

Two Ladies Day 2025 tickets

Allure Beauty £75 voucher

2 x ticket to Hardwick Hall Festival (Sunday)

Charlotte Tilbury Red Carpet Ready Makeover at Harrods Beauty (worth £75)

Cuties Beauty's £50 treatment voucher

4 tickets to Bongo’s Bingos - show of your choice

Blush Pineapple Vodka

1 Week pass for David Lloyd Gyms

3rd Place:

Bottomless Brunch for 4 at The Hudson - Value £160

Two Ladies Day 2025 tickets

Allure Beauty £50 Voucher

2 x ticket to Hardwick Hall Festival (Sunday)

Sparkling Asian Afternoon tea for two with Spa package at Ramside Spa Hotel

Cuties Beauty's £30 treatment voucher

1 Week pass for David Lloyd Gyms

Blush Pineapple Vodka

4th-10th Place:

Two Ladies Day 2025 tickets

Allure Beauty £30 voucher

Ramside Hall Spa Pass for two

2 x ticket to Hardwick Hall Festival (Sunday)

Blush Pineapple Vodka