Plans have been unveiled for a new state-of-the-art sub-area and onshore underground transmission cable manufacturing facility at the Port of Tyne.

It has been revealed that 500 new jobs could be created at the Port of Tyne, in South Shields, as plans are unveiled to create a new sub-area and onshore underground transmission cable manufacturing facility.

LS Eco Advanced Cables (LSEAC) has launched a five-week public consultation on their proposals to develop a high voltage cable production facility at the port.

The cables produced there would be for under-sea electricity transmission, which are designed to transport clean energy generated by offshore wind onto UK shores.

Despite the plans being at an early stage, the total investment is expected to be approximately £923 million, which would put South Shields and the wider North East at the heart of the UK’s clean energy transition.

Bosses at the Port say the facility will lead to 500 direct jobs and then a thousand more across the wider supply chain, including in high-skilled roles in engineering.

Sangdon Lee, Director at LSEAC, has expressed his delight at the potential of bringing the proposed facility to the Port of Tyne.

He said: “At a time when the UK is moving ever-more-quickly to decarbonising its energy supply, now more than ever there is a huge need for the infrastructure underpinning that transition.

“We’re delighted as a joint venture to be proposing this facility for a sub-sea cable development – but we must make it sure it works for the local community.

“That’s why we deeply value the input of everyone in the area to this consultation and encourage people to share their views and shape the future of this project.”

Matt Beeton, CEO of the Port of Tyne, has stated that the proposed facility is a huge opportunity for the Port and the wider region.

He commented: “The proposed cable manufacturing facility is a huge generational employment opportunity for people in the North East and complements the region’s already impressive advanced manufacturing sector.

“It demonstrates the ability of the region to attract significant international investors to support the clean energy transition, with the Port of Tyne at its heart.”

Kim McGuinness, North East Mayor, has claimed the the proposals have the potential to establish a new “industrial icon” in the North East.

She added: “We are leading the way to bring this incredible new facility to our region and with it thousands of new jobs.

“LS Eco Advanced Cables will truly establish North East England as the home of the green energy revolution while also supporting the nation’s drive for energy security.

“This long-term investment will create more than 500 high-quality jobs directly, but we know it will also mean thousands more jobs are created as the supply chain grows around our already thriving offshore sector.

“It will create a new industrial icon – a symbol of our ambition on a global scale to compare with the Swan Hunter cranes that once overlooked the Tyne.

“This is a hugely exciting project for the region and shows we are building for the future— that we are the home of green energy, and that we are open for business with the world.”

Along with the North East Combined Authority and the Port of Tyne, LSEAC has stated that it will work with schools, colleges and universities in the North East to provide training and re-training in the skills needed at the facility.

The proposals would see a state-of-the-art facility built on land within the Port of Tyne, which would include a series of buildings.

If the plans are approved, the buildings will be made up of a manufacturing space, testing facilities and offices - situated around a 202 metre tall tower where the cables would be stretched and sheathed before use.

The public consultation will run from May 14 to June 18 to provide an opportunity for local communities, businesses and organisations to give their feedback on the proposed development.

A final planning application is set to be made to South Tyneside Council later this year.

To provide feedback, members of the public are encouraged to visit the project’s website or attend one of the two consultation events.

These are being held on:

Tuesday, May 27: From 4.30pm until 8.30pm at One Trinity Green, Eldon Street, in South Shields.

Wednesday, May 28: From 4.30pm until 8.30pm at Cedarwood Trust, The Avenue, Avon Avenue, in North Shields.

For more information about the proposal and to give feedback, you can visit: http://www.lseac-southtyneside.com/.

