Psycho Path releases brand new mobile app as it prepares for 2025 launch

The North East’s top ‘scream park’ has launched a brand new app.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Psycho Path, which runs each autumn at Lintz Hall Farm, near Burnopfield, has revealed its new mobile app, which aims to enhance the scare experience for visitors.

The app, which is free to download, aims to keep users up to date on the event, find out more about their favourite attractions and also give them the opportunity to buy Q passes so they can be fast tracked through the scare mazes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the new attractions for 2025, Psychotorium is one of the mazes that is offering queue passes, allowing early visitors to be among the first to experience it.

Psycho Path has released a new mobile app for 2025. | Other 3rd Party

The mobile app also features a detailed map of the entire site, which will give live updates on wait times and queue lengths, as well as the timings for the stage shows.

Members of the public will also be able to buy Psycho Path merchandise via the app.

Christiano Crawford, one of the co-directors of Psycho Path, has given an insight into why the organisers wanted to release a mobile app to accompany the annual horror event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “With us selling out every year, we though an app would be a great way for people to plan their visit but also to ensure that they were able to get to their favourites mazes without having to queue if they wanted to.

Psycho Path, the North East's award-winning scream park, is returning for 2025. | Other 3rd Party

“The live map will help people decide what order they want to visit the attractions and also ensure they don’t miss out on any of the entertainment or events happening each night.

“We’ve build the app as part of our commitment to improving the customer journey and enhancing the experience.”

Psycho Path 2025 will open on September 27 and will run every Friday and Saturday until November 1.

Tickets can be bought via the website at: https://www.psycho-path.co.uk/.