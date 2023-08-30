Visitors to South Shields seafront have been left 'appalled' by the recent state of the public toilets.

The public have faced issues with the toilets in South Marine Park, the Amphitheatre and next to the fairground.

Upon visiting toilets members of the public complained that the toilets hadn't been properly maintained with lack of toilet paper, soap and hand basins filled with sand and some occasions 'dog faeces' in the sanitary bins.

Users have been faced with broken toilet doors and unable to use the toilets in some instances due to litter and general 'untidiness' inside of the facilities making it an unhygienic place.

Inside the toilets along seafront

Visitors believe a toilet attendant and regular maintenance is essential to combat these problems and make the facilities more practical to use.

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: "We are committed to providing clean and safe public toilets for both residents and visitors. Our toilets are regularly cleaned and maintained to protect the public. However, the sheer volume of people using our seafront toilets and cases of vandalism are proving challenging.

"We are working extremely hard with our partners to tackle anti -social behaviour and vandalism in our toilets. Councils are under intense financial pressure but we will consider our options with a view to having an attendant in-situ where possible.

"In the meantime, we have asked our business and community responders to patrol this area more frequently.