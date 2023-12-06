Norah's North Pole aim to bring joy to vulnerable children over the festive period.

Norah's North Pole Elves

A North East family who collect toy donations and pack Santa sacks for children in the region are looking for people to donate to their cause.

The gifts are collected for children who would otherwise not receive a single present on Christmas morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norah's North Pole was set up in memory of Sunderland grandmother Norah Wilkinson who lived by the motto ‘It’s nice to be nice’.

Each Christmas Norah would take her grandchildren to make Christmas boxes for children who would go without. Norah’s daughter, a social worker, would then deliver these on Christmas Eve to families most in need.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Sarah Imrie, Norah's granddaughter said: "Our mission is to make sure no child wakes up on Christmas morning, thinking Santa has forgotten them.

Norah Wilkinson whose kind heart has never been forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We understand that the families Norah's North Pole support are living in very difficult circumstances and if all we can do to help them is to ensure they experience some happiness on Christmas day, then that is what we strive to do.

"We live by Norah's motto 'It's nice to be nice' and by sprinkling some Christmas kindness we can help make happy Christmas memories for children in the North East.

"We hope each one of them wake up on Christmas morning with a smile on their face."

Norah's North Pole is not a charity, just a family who are committed to making a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each night in December 'the elves' collect and sort donations to prepare for a monumental packing weekend on December 16 and 17, before distributing Santa sacks to the children and families most in need.

Norah's North Pole rely on solely on gift donations.

Three ways people can support Norah's North Pole are:

*Donating via Amazon Wish List https://bit.ly/NNP2023WishList

*Donating via GoFundMe page https://bit.ly/NNPGoFundMe2023

*Or alternately by collecting gift donations for Norah’s North Pole within your organisation and dropping them off at one of the North East collection points.