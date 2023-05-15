South Tyneside Council is giving people the chance the learn more about the crematorium during an open day on Saturday, May 20.

Guided tours of behind the scenes at the crematorium, on John Reid Road, will take place at 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm.

Visitors will be able to look around the premises in a relaxed and informal way, get information on opening times, see the facilities and get examples of the types of memorial available.

The Council’s Bereavement Team, which manages and operates South Tyneside’s cemeteries and crematorium, will be on hand to explain the systems and procedures used in the daily running of the crematorium.

South Shields Crematorium, John Reid Road, South Shields.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Neighbourhoods, said: “South Shields Crematorium plays such a huge role in our community and is the only crematorium to serve the whole of South Tyneside.

“Our dedicated Bereavement Team works hard to support bereaved families and provide a dignified, respectful and sensitive service at what can be an extremely difficult and distressing time in their lives.

“This special open day aims to give people an insight into the work of crematorium staff and help people better understand how they look after our lost loved ones, from the service to their final resting place.”

The South Shields Crematorium opened in 1962, with the first cremation taking place on July 6 - more than 82,000 cremations taken place since.

Cllr Ernest Gibson in the grounds of South Shields Crematorium.

In 2022, the chapel area underwent an £800,000 refurbishment and extension to help cater for larger funerals and memorial services.

The building’s two cremators were also upgraded to accommodate larger coffins and provide a more energy efficient model to help reduce the carbon emissions created by the site.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that people can turn up for the crematorium tours at the set starting times, no booking is required.

For more information about the tours, the Council’s Bereavement Services Team can be contacted on 0191 427 3190.

