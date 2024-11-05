Members of the public are being asked to respect firefighters this Bonfire Night.

Bosses at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) are urging the public to respect firefighters on Bonfire Night (November 5).

It follows more than 50 attacks against firefighters in one year, with crews being victims of five separate incidents between November 1 and November 6 last year.

In that same period, fire crews also attended eight malicious false alarms, which diverted essential resources away from real emergencies.

Steven Walker, watch manager at TWFRS, has highlighted the impact that violence can have on firefighters who are just trying to do their jobs.

Members of the public have been urged to respect firefighters this bonfire night. | Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

He said: “I have worked several bonfire nights and witnessed first-hand violence against firefighters whilst they carry out their work, helping the community. This is unacceptable.

“Please don't mess around and throw fireworks or in any way attack or make it difficult for our fire crews to do their job.

“Remember, firefighters are no different to any other member of our society.

“Experiencing violence at work can have lasting physical and psychological effects.

“So, let’s do everything we can to make this year’s Bonfire Night as safe as possible for everyone, including for our crews.”

Attacking firefighters can result in up to two years in prison and those caught deliberately starting fires or making hoax calls could end up with heavy fines or six months behind bars.

Chief Inspector David Wheeler, of Northumbria Police, said: "Bonfire Night is not an excuse to carry out dangerous act of violence against our frontline officers.

"Anyone found to participate in such reckless behaviour can swiftly expect to find themselves before the courts to face justice for their actions.

"Attacks such as these are indefensible, and it is our priority to ensure everyone within our communities is able to come together for a safe and enjoyable Guy Fawkes Night."

If you have information, you can report it anonymously to Firestoppers on 0800 169 5558 or by visiting: https://forms.theiline.co.uk/firestoppers.