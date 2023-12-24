News you can trust since 1849
Pubs in South Shields, Jarrow Hebburn and beyond open on Christmas Day in 2023

If anyone needs some time away from family this Christmas some local pubs are offering an alternative community.

By Jason Button
Published 24th Dec 2023, 08:51 GMT
Will you be drinking out and about this Christmas Day?Will you be drinking out and about this Christmas Day?
just in case anyone is desperate to pop down to the local, or have been ordered by makers of Christmas dinners to get out of the way, here is a list of pubs around the borough and the times they will be open on Sunday, December 25.

We were not able to contact every pub, so if your favourite is not on the list you may wish to contact them yourself.

Boldon

Grey Horse - 11am until 10pm

Cleadon

Britannia, Front Street - 11:30am until 7pm

Cottage Tavern - 12pm until 2pm

The Stables - 12pm until 3pm

Hebburn

Dougie's Tavern 11:30am until 4pm

Jarrow

Ben Lomond - 10am until 4pm

Lord Nelson - 10am until 5pm

South Shields

The Bamburgh - 11am until 5pm

Britannia, Charlotte Terrace - 11am until 2pm

Cask Lounge

The New Lookout - 12pm until 11pm

The Marine - 12pm until 3pm

New Crown Hotel - 11:30am until 6:15pm

Old Ship - 11am until 2pm

