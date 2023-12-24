Pubs in South Shields, Jarrow Hebburn and beyond open on Christmas Day in 2023
If anyone needs some time away from family this Christmas some local pubs are offering an alternative community.
just in case anyone is desperate to pop down to the local, or have been ordered by makers of Christmas dinners to get out of the way, here is a list of pubs around the borough and the times they will be open on Sunday, December 25.
We were not able to contact every pub, so if your favourite is not on the list you may wish to contact them yourself.
Boldon
Grey Horse - 11am until 10pm
Cleadon
Britannia, Front Street - 11:30am until 7pm
Cottage Tavern - 12pm until 2pm
The Stables - 12pm until 3pm
Hebburn
Dougie's Tavern 11:30am until 4pm
Jarrow
Ben Lomond - 10am until 4pm
Lord Nelson - 10am until 5pm
South Shields
The Bamburgh - 11am until 5pm
Britannia, Charlotte Terrace - 11am until 2pm
Cask Lounge
The New Lookout - 12pm until 11pm
The Marine - 12pm until 3pm
New Crown Hotel - 11:30am until 6:15pm
Old Ship - 11am until 2pm