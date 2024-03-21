Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The special women in the lives of the pupils of St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School in South Shields were celebrated at a heart-warming event.

The primary school, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, held two Mother’s Day afternoon tea events for the children’s mums, grandmothers, aunties and carers to attend.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when the children from each class sang special songs accompanied by pupils playing musical instruments. The reception class sang ‘You Are My Mummy’ to the tune of ‘You Are My Sunshine’ and Year 2 sang a heartfelt rendition of ABBA’s ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’.

Women enjoying the afternoon tea

More than 150 people booked to attend the afternoon tea leading to the school holding two events rather than one to accommodate everybody.

The school’s head girl and head boy opened the community gatherings with a special Mother’s Day prayer and a montage of photographs of the women who attended were shown, making the event extra special.

The class captains served teas and coffees to their special guests with tasty afternoon tea treats provided by the cook and Chadwick’s kitchen. They also played a game of bingo with Mother’s Day hampers as prizes.

Class captain Isabella James, eight, a Year 4 pupil, said: “I loved wearing my aprons and hat like the cook. It was such a fun afternoon - I enjoyed watching the mums get their bingo prizes - they were so happy.”

Eight-year-old Freddie Rutherford, a Year 4 pupil who is also a class captain, added: “I loved being able to serve the mums and grans the food. I felt really grown up.”

Parent governor Natalie Hall added: “It was an amazing event. You can see all the hard work that went into making it such a special afternoon. I feel very privileged to be part of such a wonderful school community.”

Acting headteacher Emma Shaughnessy said: “The Mother's Day Afternoon Tea event was a lovely occasion that brought our whole school community together. The community spirit was palpable in the room.

“It was a time to thank God for the special women in our lives and reflect on the work they do. We are keen to develop pupil leadership opportunities at St. Gregory's so having our children taking orders and serving the mums and grandparents throughout the afternoon was excellent.